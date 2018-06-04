22 Hours After This Boy Went Missing From Home, Rescuers Found Him – And He Wasn’t Alone

ADVERTISEMENT

To have a child go missing is any parent's worst nightmare. So when six-year-old Kaydon Ray Leach disappeared in April 2018, his family must have despaired. Moreover, we can only imagine their surprise when they learned that the boy was not alone when rescuers finally found him.

Leach lives in Top of the World, a community located in the east of Tennessee. In April 2018 he was just a normal six-year-old boy who no doubt enjoyed spending time outside. And that’s exactly what the youngster was doing one evening, when he suddenly vanished.

Understandably concerned, his family reported Leach’s disappearance to James Lee Berrong, the Blount County Sheriff. He in turn wasted no time in getting word of the missing boy out, urging the public to offer any information they had that may assist the search for Leach.

