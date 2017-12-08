These Twins Were Almost Identical At Birth – But Years Later No One Can Believe They’re Sisters

ADVERTISEMENT

When these twins were born they were pretty much indistinguishable from one another. However, unlike most twins, as they grew they developed one distinct difference that told them apart. Now, more than a decade after their birth, people struggle to recognize them as sisters, let alone twins.

Amanda and Michael Biggs hail from Birmingham, U.K. The husband and wife had been keen to start a family for a number of years and eventually decided to undergo IVF treatment. Since Amanda has a fair complexion and her husband Michael is of Jamaican origin, any babies they might conceive would be mixed race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Amanda and Michael’s families have a history of multiple births. So it wasn’t a complete surprise that when Amanda fell pregnant, she was told she was expecting twins. In 2006 she delivered daughters Marcia and Millie by Caesarean section at the Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. Now aged 11, the girls recently started at a new school, prompting their mother to contact the principal to notify them of the twins’ uniqueness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT