These Twins’ First Moments Were Caught On Camera, And Witnesses Couldn’t Get Over The Scene

By Caren Gibson
June 7, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Rumble/Storyful
Image: Rumble/Storyful

When Dane and Lisa Lyman welcomed their twin boys into the world, they hoped that the brothers would form a tight bond over time. And although they were four weeks premature, they were in good health. But as the newborns cried their little hearts out, nurses introduced them to each other for the first time. When they did, something amazing happened.

Image: Facebook/Dane Lyman
Image: Facebook/Dane Lyman

Dane and Lisa Lyman married in February 2012, and it wasn’t too long before their family started to grow. On March 10, 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Corinne into the world. Two years later, she would be joined by her sister Amelia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Dane Lyman
Image: Facebook/Dane Lyman

Then, on November 13, 2017, Dane announced to his friends and family on Facebook that they were expecting twin boys. With the newcomers due in March 2018, it was an exciting time for the growing family. But the addition of twins didn’t come as too much of a surprise to the Lymans.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT