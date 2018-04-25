These Twins’ Wives Were Both Pregnant. Then There Was A Remarkable Twist Of Fate

ADVERTISEMENT

When Joshua Thorington’s wife Denise gave birth to their first child, Jack, in Traverse City, Michigan, their families naturally wanted to see the baby. However, when Joshua received no contact from his twin brother Justin or Justin’s pregnant wife Alex, he started to worry.

Speaking to People in April 2018 Joshua said, “We were always best friends. My mom said that even before we could talk we were so close that we had our own language. Even from an early age we were close and inseparable. We never wanted to be away from each other.”

Thirty-three year old twin brothers Joshua and Justin, who were born a mere a minute apart, were thrilled when they discovered that their wives were expecting babies at the same time. Joshua subsequently told Yahoo Lifestyle in April 2018 that it was a completely coincidence. “Neither of us knew the other was trying,” he said.

