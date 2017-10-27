These Two Boys Met While Playing At A Pool. Then It Struck Them That They Look Kind Of The Same

ADVERTISEMENT

Two young boys were clowning around at their local pool in the summer of 2012 when they each noticed something uncanny. It struck them both that they looked remarkably alike. As a result, the boys went away and did some digging. What they discovered would change their lives forever.

Isaac Nolting is 17 and comes from the small city of Washington in Missouri. He lives with his mom, Dawn, and grew up with his older sister, Krystyn. Isaac’s elder sibling has since moved out to start her own family, but back in 2012 Dawn had two mouths to feed. In order to provide for her beloved children, Dawn worked as a manager at a local dry-cleaning company.

Because she worked full time, the school vacation presented Dawn with a dilemma. It was hard for the mom to balance her commitments. She often found it hard to keep the then 12-year-old Isaac occupied and out of mischief during the long summer break. As a result, Dawn bought the youngster a pool pass for the local Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. Little did she know that another guardian just 12 miles away had had a similar idea, and what the consequences of that coincidence would be.

