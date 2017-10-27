Two young boys were clowning around at their local pool in the summer of 2012 when they each noticed something uncanny. It struck them both that they looked remarkably alike. As a result, the boys went away and did some digging. What they discovered would change their lives forever.
Isaac Nolting is 17 and comes from the small city of Washington in Missouri. He lives with his mom, Dawn, and grew up with his older sister, Krystyn. Isaac’s elder sibling has since moved out to start her own family, but back in 2012 Dawn had two mouths to feed. In order to provide for her beloved children, Dawn worked as a manager at a local dry-cleaning company.
Because she worked full time, the school vacation presented Dawn with a dilemma. It was hard for the mom to balance her commitments. She often found it hard to keep the then 12-year-old Isaac occupied and out of mischief during the long summer break. As a result, Dawn bought the youngster a pool pass for the local Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. Little did she know that another guardian just 12 miles away had had a similar idea, and what the consequences of that coincidence would be.
-
When Strangers Shamed Her For The Groceries In Her Cart, This Mom Of Six Hit Back At The Haters
-
This Kentucky Family Had Blue Skin For Centuries, And There’s An Astounding Reason For Their Condition
-
America’s Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Has Some Heartwarming Plans For Her $1 Million Prize
-
In 2001 Andrea Yates Drowned Her Five Children. Here’s What Her Life In Prison Has Been Like Since
-
Something Strange Has Turned Lake Erie A Ghostlike Green – And It’s Really, Really Not Good News
-
These Two Boys Met While Playing At A Pool. Then It Struck Them That They Look Kind Of The Same
-
When The Nazis Realized They Were Losing WWII, Hitler Decided To Unleash Operation Werewolf
-
Romance Radio Host Delilah Has Revealed Some Devastating News About One Of Her Children
-
When This Dad Sawed Open A Giant Wasp Nest, What Lay Inside Left Two Boys Awestruck
-
This Boy Was Terrified Walking Home From School, But Then Hundreds Took Action Against His Bullies
-
20 Eye-Opening Historical Photographs You've Probably Never Seen Before
-
A Terminated Baby Was Discarded As Medical Waste – But Then The Nurse Heard A Feeble Crying