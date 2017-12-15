It had started out as an awesome adventure, but one boy’s holiday with his dad had quickly descended into disaster. A boulder had crushed his father two days earlier. And now the youngster found himself in the wilderness, completely alone.
Charlie Wilstead Finlayson lives in Eagle, Idaho, with his family. The teen is particularly close to his dad, David, who works as a defense attorney in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pair share a love of adventure and often escape the rat race for a weekend in the wild.
Over the years, Charlie and David have climbed Mount Rainier in Washington, trekked mountains in Canada and even explored the Panamanian jungle together. And in summer 2015 it was time for their next excursion.
-
2 Days After His Father Was Crushed By A Boulder, This Boy Was Forced To Leave Him In The Wild
-
110 Hippos Mysteriously Died In Namibia – But Scientists May Now Have Found The Unlikely Killer
-
Just Months After Announcing Her Pregnancy, Jessica Alba Shared Even More Exciting News
-
Researchers In Turkey Believe This Mountain Is The Final Resting Place Of Noah’s Ark
-
20 Photos That Reveal What Guys Have To Put Up With When Their Wives Are Pregnant
-
This Mother Charges Her Relatives For The Family Christmas Meal – And The Internet Is Outraged