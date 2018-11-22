These Two Moms Made Medical History By Both Carrying The Same Baby During Pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

The path to parenthood can sometimes be fraught with difficulties. And being a same-sex couple, Bliss and Ashleigh Coulter were immediately faced with specific challenges. But when they were exploring ways to have a baby who was as naturally theirs as possible, a doctor offered the two women an opportunity that would make history.

Ashleigh and Bliss, from Mountain Springs, Texas, first met in 2012 and quickly fell in love. Even prior to tying the knot in 2015 the couple considered the idea of becoming parents. And so, throughout the first 12 months of their marriage, they looked into starting a family and the options that were available to them as a same-sex couple.

Ashleigh was excited about the idea. Her partner, however, harbored some reservations. As Ashleigh recalled to ABC News in October 2018, “I was very much interested in having children, but Bliss was a little iffy on it.” For Bliss, it seems, the situation wasn’t entirely straightforward.

