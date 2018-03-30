After Two Siblings Died And Left Their House Derelict, Auctioneers Made A Bizarre Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

After Jack and Audrey Newton from the English midlands had both died, a local auction firm was called in. They were tasked with valuing and selling the dead siblings’ belongings to meet the conditions of the their will. But, eerily, when the evaluating experts entered the Newton’s farmhouse in 2015, it was like stepping into another world.

Brother and sister Jack and Audrey had lived in Grange Farm outside the village of Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, England, for more than seven decades. They moved to the quaint farmhouse with their parents in the 1940s, and helped them keep cattle and pigs, and farm the 115 acres of land belonging to the property. The German Luftwaffe’s bombers almost leveled the nearby city of Coventry in World War II, but as we shall see, the Newton’s farmhouse survived intact.

As a family, the Newtons rejected many of the comforts of modern life. Instead, they decided to live a simple existence, that revolved around their quaint Queen Anne-style farmhouse, their land and the animals. So, in some ways, the Newtons lifestyle appeared to be pretty idyllic.

