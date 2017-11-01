When Two Teens Saw A Man Abducting This Toddler, They Raced After Him In A Bid To Save Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Astonishingly, every year in America, over 58,000 children are kidnapped by strangers. Sadly, this was the case for little Jocelyn Rojas. As luck would have it, though, two teenage boys from Pennsylvania saw the missing toddler in her abductor’s moving car. And they immediately knew that they had to try and save her.

On July 11, 2013, five-year-old Jocelyn Rojas was visiting her grandmother Tracey Clay in Lancaster Township, Pennsylvania. Clay lived on Jennings Drive and Rojas was playing in her front yard that afternoon. Then, at 4:35 p.m., a strange old man wearing unusual clothes and green shoes approached her.

The man lured her in by offering ice-cream and then pounced. Putting his hand around her delicate neck, he forced her into his vehicle. According to authorities, the man had said to her, “You’re pretty and I think I’m going to keep you.”

