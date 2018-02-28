When Two Teens Were Set To Fly First Class, This Ticket Agent Had A Gut Feeling They Were In Danger

By Caren Gibson
February 28, 2018
Image: YouTube/CBS New York / mailer_diablo
Having worked as an airline agent for nearly three decades, Denice Miracle has checked innumerable passengers onto their flights. So when she was approached by two teenage girls attempting to fly first class she immediately grew suspicious. But then she spotted a chilling clue that the girls were potentially in grave danger.

Image: YouTube/CBS New York
Miracle, a 47-year-old customer service agent from Roseville, California, has worked as a customer service representative for American Airlines since 1991. In 27 years she has likely checked thousands of passengers onto their flights at her desk in Sacramento International Airport.

Image: YouTube/CBS New York
Indeed, 27 years in her job has equipped Miracle with people skills that help her sense when something is amiss. So when two teenage girls approached her desk on August 31, 2017, she immediately knew something wasn’t quite right.

