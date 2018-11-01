This Two-Year-Old Boy Went Missing From A Lake House. Then Hours Later Divers Found A Body

By James Cannon
November 1, 2018
Image: YouTube/WSLS 10
Image: YouTube/WSLS 10

For parents across the world, there are few things more terrifying than losing track of where your child is. Austin and Courtney Farley could certainly relate to that, as their young son August went missing in July 2018. However, a few hours later a group of divers found a body in a nearby lake.

Image: via WSET
Image: via WSET

Residents of Fort Worth, Texas, Austin and Courtney were the proud parents of four children named Ivey, West, Lake and August. In the summer of 2018, the young family decided to take a vacation, traveling up to Smith Mountain Lake, which is just outside Roanoke, Virginia.

Image: via WSET
Image: via WSET

On the morning of July 5, 2018, Austin and Courtney prepared breakfast for the quartet inside their lake house. After waking the kids, Austin looked to heat u s’mores for his family before they all ventured out to Radford, Virginia, for the day to see some relatives. Unfortunately, though, those plans quickly changed.

