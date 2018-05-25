2 Years After Her Grandmother Died, This Woman Revealed The Secret She’d Hidden From Her Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

After she lost her grandmother to cancer, Breanne Esplana wanted to do something special to cheer her mom up. And she had the perfect plan, but wanted to keep it secret. Then, two years later, everything was finally in place. And at Christmas in 2014 she was ready to reveal what she’d been hiding for so long.

Breanne and her brother John, along with their mom Margaret Sims, seem to be an incredibly close family. And their bond no doubt makes Christmas a particularly magical time of year. In fact, between them they had a little family tradition that they honored year after year at their home in Redwood City, California.

Each year, when Breanne and her family would decorate the Christmas tree, they’d do something special. It had become a tradition over the years to add a new ornament to their ever-growing collection. But not store-bought trinkets. These ones were all hand-crafted for a personal touch.

