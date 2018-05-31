Two Years After This Teenager Vanished, Police Showed His Parents A Photo That Changed Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

For two years, Aubrey Carroll’s parents had hunted high and low for their missing son. Then police showed them a Facebook page full of photographs of an older, bearded young man. The name was different, but the face was the same – and they were one step closer to finally finding out the truth.

Aubrey spent his early years growing up in Jones County in central Georgia, the son of Danielle Vinson and Michael Carroll. However, his parents soon separated, and Aubrey moved to nearby Spalding County in 2016. And even though it seems that he had been popular and well liked at Jones County High School, he soon settled in to his new life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey settled into Spalding High School in Griffin, a small city close to Atlanta, GA. And when custody issues meant that he had to move back in with his father in Jones County, he stayed at his new high school to finish the year. Every morning, Michael would drive for more than an hour so that Aubrey could catch the bus to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT