It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. You fall in love with a fantastic person, settle down together, but then disaster strikes. Indeed, you discover they’ve been cheating on you. But maybe you could have seen it coming… with the help of some science. So here are the 10 types of people that science says might be the most likely to cheat.

10. The social media addict

If you find your partner spending way too much time on social media, it might be time to worry. That’s because a study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking in 2014 found that “the more often a person uses Twitter, the more often they have relationship conflicts… culminat[ing] in cheating, breakups and divorce.”

The theory goes that people who dedicate too much time to social media aren’t spending enough time on their relationship in real life. So you should perhaps watch out if your partner is always on Facebook fishing for Likes.

