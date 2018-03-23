This Man Saw A Unique Treasure At A Yard Sale For $1 – And Knew He’d Found A Piece Of History

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary joys of paying a visit to a yard sale is unexpectedly coming across a total bargain. Antique dealer Bruce Scapecchi of Des Moines, Iowa, can certainly attest to that as he loves to mix business with pleasure. The 69-year-old claims to visit thousands of similar events over the summer months every year. However, in summer 2013, he discovered a unique treasure for just $1 at a yard sale in his home town.

Yard sales allow householders to clear out any unwanted items from their home, whether it be old toys, books, furniture or sports equipment. Charity executive Sue McEntee was no different in June 2013, as she looked to sell on several of her family’s surplus possessions outside their house in Des Moines. With everything in place, the 50-something then pitched up a sign, signaling the start of the sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

McEntee’s display eventually caught the eye of bargain-hunter Scapecchi, who prides himself on his eye for a steal. However, it would turn out that Old Man Scapecchi was scrupulously honest that day. “I go in the summer, anywhere between 2,000 to 5,000 garage sales,” he later boasted to Des Moines local TV station, the CBS-affiliated KCCI, that month. However, one item in particular piqued his interest, hidden away under an old ping-pong table.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT