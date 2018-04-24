This Veteran Was Homeless When He Passed Away. But The Turnout At His Funeral Was Phenomenal

By Sam Hopkinson
April 24, 2018
Image: via St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Veteran John Beard was a resident at Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis, Missouri, as part of a Homeless Veterans program when he was diagnosed with cancer. Beard was estranged from his wife, and not many people even knew him. But that didn’t stop a huge crowd of well-wishers from turning up to his funeral.

Image: FotoshopTofs

Beard, a 67-year-old Vietnam War veteran, had served in the U.S. Air Force during a conflict that cost the lives of thousands of young Americans. From 1968 to 1971 he had fought for his country. During that time, he won four awards from the military for his service.

Image: U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Steve Stibbens via Soldiers

Yet when he returned home, Beard was a changed man. Like many servicemen who have fought overseas, particularly in Vietnam, he struggled with mental health issues. The war went on to affect the rest of his life, something that the organization American Veterans were keenly aware of.

