A Viral Video Showed How This Man Reacted When He Found A Lost Piglet In The Middle Of The Street

ADVERTISEMENT

Keith the postman was out on his round in New Zealand when he came across an unusual sight. There in the middle of road was a lost little piglet. Keith had no idea how to react to the animal, but what he did next would surprise everyone.

For any company, advertising means big money. Getting your message right to win the hearts and minds of your audience can have lucrative gains for your business. And in 2015 multinational telecoms company Vodafone struck a winning chord for its New Zealand division with an advertising campaign set on the country’s South Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adverts tell the tale of Kiwi postman Keith and his encounters with a little swine named Piggy Sue. And it didn’t take long for their story to capture the hearts of all who followed it. In fact, the commercial even inspiring a copycat campaign on the other side of the world in Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT