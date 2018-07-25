When A Waffle House Employee Saw A Man And His Shivering Son, He Told Them To Get Into His Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Security guard Amen Webster’s job tasked him with protecting a Waffle House restaurant in Clayton County, Georgia. But, one day, that role had him going above and beyond the call of duty in an unexpected way.

That’s because Webster happened to notice a customer, Lamont Hammond, and his then eight-year-old son, Monty. The patriarch appeared distressed and Webster felt he knew why. So, after reaching out to them, he told the duo to get into his car.

Before he got his job at the popular restaurant chain, Webster himself had overcome hard times. He had been homeless, but had made his way off the street and eventually moved into a two-bedroom apartment.

