After A Waitress Gave A Message To A 6-Year-Old’s Birthday Party, The Girl’s Mother Burst Into Tears

Something mysterious was going on in Washington, Pennsylvania, and Jolie Welling had heard all about it. But it wasn’t until she went out to dinner for her daughter’s birthday that she was personally targeted by the strangers responsible for the unusual occurrences – and the incident ended up bringing her to tears.

Welling is a mom from Pennsylvania, and her story starts back in September 2017, when she decided to treat her daughter to a birthday meal out. Little Sofia was turning six years old, and Welling naturally wanted to make sure that her girl had a great time on her special day.

That’s what led Welling to book a table at a nearby restaurant for the occasion. The mom hadn’t planned on celebrating with a small party and just a couple of friends, though; 16 people in all would be in attendance, including the birthday girl herself.

