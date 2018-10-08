This Waitress Saw A Customer Rush For The Bathroom – And Had To Act Fast To Save Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Joann Leser has been working at the same restaurant for decades. And June 2, 2018, was a shift there that she won't forget anytime soon. The waitress spotted a customer speeding towards the bathroom – and soon realized that it was up to her to save the woman's life.

Leser was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A former student at North Hennepin Community College, she now resides in Coon Rapids. She has been working at the Crystal Café in the town of Crystal for over two decades.

The restaurant is located in a strip mall and is popular for its traditional U.S. food, especially all-day breakfasts. And it has made the news on a couple of occasions. For instance, back in 2014 the cafe had to close temporarily due to a fire that resulted in more than $100,000 worth of destruction.

