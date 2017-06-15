This Waitress Served A Cowboy Who Seemed So Out Of Place – Then What He Left As Tip Made Her Gasp

ADVERTISEMENT

On the surface, Rosalynd Harris and Jason White had nothing in common. But the waitress still had to serve the Texan Trump supporter two days after the inauguration. What happened next could only be attributed to Harris’s warm smile, White’s eye-opening, first-hand experience of America’s political conversation and the country’s enduring values.

Busboys and Poets in Washington, D.C., is just about the last place you’d expect to see a cowboy. The restaurant – named after former busboy and noted poet Langston Hughes – also serves as a community gathering place. In fact, this is where “racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted” and where “art, culture, and politics intentionally collide,” according to their website.

And perhaps that’s why waitress Rosalynd Harris was surprised to see a table full of Texans sitting in the restaurant when she clocked into her shift. The men, too, were aware that they stood out. Their pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hats didn’t quite go with the restaurant’s walls, which are decorated with African-American art.

