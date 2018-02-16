When Customers Asked To Settle Their Bill In Private, The Server Saw The Check And Realized Why

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a busy night in a Connecticut bar when Ashley Latella and Carlos Carmo Jr. escorted three customers into the kitchen to pay their bill behind closed doors. At first, the bartender and manager feared that the men were displeased with their service. But as it turned out, that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

In 2013 Latella and Carmo worked at Seagrape Cafe in Fairfield, CT. Latella was a bartender while Carmo was her manager. And one of the perks of their jobs was receiving gratuities from generous customers.

No-one could deny that the pair worked hard for their money. In December 2013, they were working in the packed-out bar one busy Saturday night. It was so loud inside the venue that Carmo recalled it was tricky to hear what other people were saying.

