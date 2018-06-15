This Walmart Employee Saw A Man Holding Up A Message More Than 40 Years After They Had Parted Ways

ADVERTISEMENT

When Renate Stumpf began her shift at Walmart in February 2015, it may have been just a normal working day for her. However, after a familiar face from Renate’s past entered the store and held up a sign addressed to the worker, she was faced with a decision that had the potential to change her life.

Renate herself had grown up in Germany, although she wouldn’t stay in Europe. That’s because, after encountering her future husband at an army base in the late 1950s, she would eventually up sticks with him to the U.S. There, Renate and her spouse also had three children together; sadly, however, the pair would split 13 years into their marriage.

And Renate had been working at Walmart for 25 years when Valentine’s Day came around in 2015. On that occasion, she was at the Fort Smith, Arkansas, store – and her shift may not have been a particularly memorable one at first, either. Then, however, a mysterious man approached the German native with a message.

