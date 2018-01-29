Walmart Security Cameras Captured A Man Grabbing A Girl – And The Incredible Moment She Fought Back

ADVERTISEMENT

For mother Georgeann Baxter, her visit to Walmart on February 8, 2012, started just like any other. With her seven-year-old daughter Brittney in tow, the pair briefly split up to browse separate aisles. From there, though, this seemingly normal shopping trip took a dramatic turn, as security cameras in the store filmed a man grabbing the youngster.

A native of Bremen, Georgia, Georgeann faced a challenge each parent must contend with when shopping with their children – keeping a close eye on them. All seemed well, though, as the pair looked at Valentine’s Day cards and toys together. “We were walking around the Walmart, and we felt safe,” Georgeann subsequently told HLN.

ADVERTISEMENT

That sense of safety soon disappeared, however, after Brittney opted to stay in the toy section while her mother went to grab some strawberries. At that point, the seven-year-old claims that a man approached her and tried to start a conversation. From there, the situation reportedly took a terrifying turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT