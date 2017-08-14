After This 80-Year-Old War Vet Found Out He Had A Son, The Moment They Met Was Unforgettable

ADVERTISEMENT

When one 80-year-old war veteran got a phone call from someone telling him he was his son, he thought it was a scam. But, when they met for the first time, it was clear to see the pair were family.

Michael Reed lives in Chicago, Illinois. However, he had always felt like something was missing from his life there. Because, at the tender age of 10, Reed discovered that he was actually adopted.

So, although he enjoyed a happy childhood, Reed always wondered about his biological parents. However, his many questions remained unanswered until he turned 30 years old. That’s when his adoptive parents gave him his adoption papers.

