When one 80-year-old war veteran got a phone call from someone telling him he was his son, he thought it was a scam. But, when they met for the first time, it was clear to see the pair were family.
Michael Reed lives in Chicago, Illinois. However, he had always felt like something was missing from his life there. Because, at the tender age of 10, Reed discovered that he was actually adopted.
So, although he enjoyed a happy childhood, Reed always wondered about his biological parents. However, his many questions remained unanswered until he turned 30 years old. That’s when his adoptive parents gave him his adoption papers.
-
20 Gal Gadot Facts That Reveal The Real Woman Behind The Shield
-
This U.S. Bridge Is So Terrifying That It’s Causing Drivers To Suffer Panic Attacks
-
This Dad Got Fined For Taking His Son On Vacation, So He Showed Up Wielding A Bucket Of Coins
-
These Photos From Chris Cornell’s Last Ever Live Show Are Utterly Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Prayed For A Car Crash Victim’s Family – Then Found Out She Was Praying For Herself
-
20 Simple Measures Divorced Couples Say Would’ve Saved Their Marriages
-
After This 80-Year-Old War Vet Found Out He Had A Son, The Moment They Met Was Unforgettable
-
This Teen Wrote A Chilling Message On Facebook Minutes After Doing The Unthinkable To Her Newborn
-
An Extinct Volcano Has Come Back To Life, And It May Obliterate One Of The World’s Greatest Cities
-
When A Stranger Tried To Lure Two Girls Into The Woods, This Tattooed Guy Knew What Was Happening
-
After CCTV Cameras Caught This Woman Stealing A Dog, Vigilant Neighbors Put Its Owner On Her Trail
-
Archaeologists Dug Up These Human Skulls, And They Could Be Evidence Of A Gruesome Ancient Cult