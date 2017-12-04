20 Warning Signs The Universe Sends When You’re Heading Down The Wrong Path

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody on Earth is experiencing life for the first time, and that means that nobody holds the real secret to success. That also means that no one is ever really sure if they’re going down the right path. Every now and then, however, the world throws up a few warning signs to keep you on track – all you have to do, then, is notice them and consider what they might be saying.

20. You’re always tired

That feeling of fatigue that sets in from pretty much the moment you wake up? Yeah, that’s not normal. And if you’re always tired – even when you think you’re getting enough sleep – then you probably need to start thinking about some lifestyle changes. After all, finding it difficult to get out of bed in the morning isn’t the greatest start to anyone’s day.

19. Someone else is always making your decisions for you

We only have one life, so it’s up to us to figure out how best to use it. And that means not letting anybody else call the shots about what you do with your time. So, if you think that you may just be allowing someone to take the reins when it comes to making your decisions, then wrestle back some control. Your destiny is in your own hands, after all.

