Doctors Say Wearing Headphones Too Often Can Cause An Unpleasant Everyday Skin Problem In Your Ears

You could be walking to work, canceling out background noise in the office or sweating through a workout – all go better with your own choice of soundtrack. Stick your earbuds in and press play on Run DMC’s “Walk This Way,” or Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” followed by Olivia Newton John’s “Let’s Get Physical.” All come as music to the ears – but apparently not without a cost to the listener.

Music may well be the food of love, but medical professionals are giving music lovers food for thought with their latest findings. Doctors have discovered something disconcerting about the humble set of ear buds. The seemingly innocuous accessories that deliver delightful sounds directly to the ear are unfortunately bringing something else to the party. And it sounds bad – an unpleasant, yet not uncommon, skin problem in your ears.

Many people were first alerted to the issue by a shocking video posted on YouTube by the Cheng Ying Spa. Uploaded on August 2, 2017, the only thing visible when the clip starts is a close-up shot of a client’s ear. The deceptively placid soundtrack features a tasteful acoustic guitar and piano track. Then the technician’s tweezers enter the picture, and what follows in the next few minutes is anything but tasteful.

