When The Wedding Band Suddenly Stopped Playing, This Bride Realized An Uninvited Guest Had Arrived

After a turbulent engagement, Samantha Carisch and Taylor Sinclair finally tied the knot in 2015. So, following their dream ceremony, the couple took to the floor to enjoy their first dance. However, just as they started to move, the band stopped playing and announced the arrival of a wedding crasher.

Carisch first met Sinclair at a baseball game. At the time, he was playing for minor league side Visalia Rawhide, while she was watching in the stands. But despite their unconventional meeting, love somehow blossomed.

The couple dated long-distance until Sinclair eventually relocated to California to be with Carisch. For four years, the young lovers dated happily, until Sinclair finally proposed to the love of his life on a vacation to Mexico in 2014.

