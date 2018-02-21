A Wedding Crasher Stole $2,000 Worth Of Presents – And The Thief Even Signed The Guestbook

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding crashers: in popular culture, they’re viewed as uninvited guests who show up for a free party, nothing more. But at one Florida couple Matt and Marilyn Shuman’s nuptials, it seems that one “guest” may have arrived with intentions that were much more sinister.

It wasn’t until the end of the night that the newlyweds realized their special day had been marred by what may have been criminal behavior. They went to collect their gifts and realized that all but three of them were gone, a $2,000 loss in total. They thought it could have been a person in the crowd they hadn’t recognized.

But the most shocking revelation of all came later as the pair flipped through their wedding day guestbook, filled with Polaroid images of guests alongside their handwritten well wishes. Because it turned out the uninvited woman had left a note of her own.

