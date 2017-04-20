Her Boyfriend Said They’d Meet At A Church Concert – But When She Arrived She Found Out He’d Lied

ADVERTISEMENT

Her boyfriend promised he’d meet her at the concert. When he said he’d been held up in traffic, he promised he’d be there for the intermission. But it all turned out to be a big lie. The concert started without him. However, as the music began to play and the singer started the first verse, it took the girlfriend’s breath away. She slowly realized that something amazing was about to happen.

At the invitation of her father, Lauren Esposito paid a visit in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, one weekend. Her boyfriend, Zach Hamner, would already be there for work. So it made sense for the three of them to take the opportunity to enjoy some quality time together.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they were visiting, there happened to be a concert being held at the local church. So the three of them made plans to attend. Hamner was working that day, and though it meant they couldn’t arrive together, Esposito was okay with it because Hamner would be there later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT