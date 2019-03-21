This Bride Is Obsessed With The Little Mermaid, So She Flipped Out At Her Dad’s Mystery Guest

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kyrsten Green married Chris Rowe in September 2018, she might have thought she was the girl who had everything, just like Ariel from her favorite Disney movie, The Little Mermaid. But, knowing his daughter’s obsession with the cartoon, her dad invited a mystery guest to her wedding. And when Green saw who it was, she freaked out.

Kyrsten Green’s story might not entirely reflect that of a Disney princess. But as a child she had certainly been obsessed with The Little Mermaid. And just like the famous animation’s lead character, Ariel, she met her prince and got her very own happily ever after. The couple’s beginnings, however, were pretty low-key.

Green works as a realtor in the Washington, D.C., area. Towards the end of 2014 she met Chris Rowe. But Rowe, rather than dazzling Green with fancy restaurants and flashes of cash, instead offered a much more down to earth setting for their first date. He took her to a bar, in fact.

