When This Bride Lost Three Loved Ones Within Weeks Of Her Wedding, A Friend Stepped Up In A Big Way

Life is full of ups and downs for everyone. But when the “up” of this woman’s wedding day was preceded by a series of unexpected and life-shattering lows, a friend stepped in to see if she could help. Her friend had wanted to make a token gesture to show that the bride-to-be was loved and supported. But what she got would blow the minds of the bride, groom and all of the wedding guests.

Things had not been easy for Sumer Myers. In 2014, she had been due to marry the love of her life, Staff Sergeant Christopher John Masters of the United States Air Force. Shortly before what should have been the happiest day of her life, she received some devastating news.

Just days before her wedding day, Myers learned that her step mom had died suddenly and unexpectedly. So on top of her wedding preparations, Myers had the immense heartbreak of losing her step mom to deal with as well as a funeral to attend. But even that wasn’t all.

