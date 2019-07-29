A Beautiful Bride Tied The Knot, But A Secret About Her Dress Has Left People Dumbstruck

ADVERTISEMENT

While a wedding should be one of the happiest days of a person's life, the build-up can often be incredibly stressful. Indeed, during the planning stage there are many things that require the full attention of the couple, including the selection of the bride's dress. Cat Wilkinson could certainly relate to that, as she prepared for her big day.

A senior college lecturer, Wilkinson and her partner, Mike Purves, had been together for a few years ahead of their engagement in August 2018. The wedding was eventually scheduled for July 2019, with the ceremony itself taking place in Doncaster, England. And after Purves popped the question, the pair went out to celebrate later that evening.

Wilkinson and Purves marked their engagement with an evening out in York, a city located in the English county ofYorkshire. The following day, the bride-to-be and her future husband went out again, looking around the local shops together. Few people could’ve predicted what happened next, however, as the couple entered another store.

