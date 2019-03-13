A Bride’s Eight Siblings Danced At Her Wedding, And They Stole The Spotlight With Their Epic Moves

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the world, weddings still have the power to bring large families together. And one Hungarian bride could certainly attest to that, as she was surrounded by her loved ones on her big day. However, when her eight siblings took to the dance floor, no one could have imagined what would happen next.

From the build up to the day itself, weddings can be memorable for a variety of reasons. Indeed, for the guests it might be seeing an old friend or family member for the first time in years. Away from that, though, the ceremony remains one of the big highlights for all concerned, as the bride and groom tie the knot.

After the ceremony, guests are invited to the wedding reception, where they’re treated to food, drinks and, in most cases, speeches. At that point, a party usually follows, kick-started by the happy couple’s first dance together as husband and wife. However, for one Hungarian bride, her reception was defined by something completely different.

With the dance floor clear, the guests gather around in a circle, including the bride and groom. They’re seated behind a row of friends and family, some of whom have their cameras and phones at the ready. And as the anticipation continues to build, the bride’s four brothers then take to the empty floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the audience surrounds them, three of the brothers drop down to one knee, with the fourth walking in just behind them. Few could’ve predicted what happened next, though. That’s because at that point, the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” starts to play over the speakers, setting the scene for an unforgettable moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT