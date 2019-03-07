This Couple Got Married After Their Previous Partners Broke Up With Them On The Very Same Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in life, romantic relationships can start in the most unexpected of places. Tyler Tipps and Brittany Wright can certainly attest to that, as they met at a work event in July 2017. However, after their initial meeting, the pair then received some devastating news on the same day.

A resident of Dallas, Texas, Wright was a married woman when she arrived at the conference in Seattle, Washington, during the summer of 2017. Since 2011 she’s been plying her trade as a wire clerk at Gateway Mortgage Group. Much like her, Tipps was also hitched at that time, traveling to the event from Oregon.

A former student of Kentwood High School, Tipps worked for Safe Haven Security when he touched down in Seattle. The Oregon resident then met Wright at that point, which led to some interesting conversations. According to the latter, they formed a connection straight away due to their similar personality traits.

