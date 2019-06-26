Decades After Two Sick Children Met In A Hospital, They Then Found Each Other Back There Again

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, there are few things more challenging in life than dealing with sickness. Indeed, regardless of the severity, certain illnesses can take a lot out of the stricken individual and their loved ones. However, when it comes to sick children, overcoming such problems can be a far greater challenge.

Lindsey Wilkerson and Joel Alsup can certainly attest to that, as they both received a devastating diagnosis during their respective childhoods. The former suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, while the latter discovered that he had a form of bone cancer. With that in mind, the youngsters became patients at Tennessee’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located in Memphis, T.N., St. Jude opened its doors in the early 1960s, becoming an important place for sick children and their families. The hospital specializes in treating childhood cancers, with staff doing all they can to help the stricken youngsters. And Wilkerson and Alsup both experienced that care firsthand.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT