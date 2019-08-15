A Devoted Woman Married The Love Of Her Life – Just One Day Before He Tragically Died

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people across the world, their wedding days will mark the most important moments of their lives. After exchanging their vows, they’ll be ready to kick-start the next stage of their relationships with their respective partners. And Navar Herbert could certainly attest to that, as he tied the knot in June 2019.

Born in Otorohanga, New Zealand, Herbert had aspirations of becoming a sportsman one day, a dream that would come true when he reached adulthood. He eventually joined the Nerang Bulls Rugby Union Club, which is based in Queensland, Australia. And the Kiwi’s personal life also took a promising turn in 2016.

That’s because Herbert began a romantic relationship with a woman named Maia Falwasser, who also hails from New Zealand. For the next two years, they based themselves in Falwasser’s home city of Hamilton, ahead of their move to Queensland. And the big changes in their lives didn’t end there.

