In 1977 He Didn’t Call Her After Their First Date. But 33 Years On, She Learned The Painful Truth

After Karen Lynch and Rick Hayward went on their first date as high-school students, Lynch was excited about how well things had gone. So imagine her confusion when Hayward never called again. They both grew up and moved on with their lives. But then, 33 years later, Lynch learned the painful truth about why Hayward never followed up for a second date.

It was the late 1970s when Pennsylvania high-school students Lynch and Hayward went on their first date. They went to the local bowling alley in Willow Grove, where Lynch thought they had an instant connection. Excited about how the date went, Lynch waited for Hayward to call.

Lynch, however, would be waiting a long time. Indeed, Hayward’s call never came. Naturally, Lynch was a little surprised and no doubt disappointed. Time passed, weeks would turn into months which would then turn into years. Indeed, decades went by, during which time both moved on with their lives.

