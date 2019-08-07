After A Disabled Groom Went Behind His Bride’s Back, She Broke Down In Tears On Their Wedding Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Just under two decades ago, Kevin Taylor’s life changed forever and he was forced to move around by wheelchair. Yet Kim Didway could see past his disability to the man underneath. But as their wedding day approached, Taylor kept a big secret from his wife-to-be. Then, when he revealed what he was hiding, she was driven to tears.

From the moment that Taylor first laid eyes on Didway, he supposedly knew immediately that he loved her. But there was a potential obstacle to overcome. Although he had never allowed his disability to hold him back, could she see beyond his wheelchair? Would Didway feel the same about him?

However, Didway had noticed him. And more than that, she could see beyond his handicap and through to the man he was on the inside. She, too, was smitten. And so it would take more than a wheelchair to come between her and the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

