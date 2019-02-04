40 Magical Wedding Photos That Reveal What It’s Really Like To Say “I Do” At Disney

ADVERTISEMENT

The day you marry is supposed to be one of the most magical days of your life. However, there is one company that takes the idea of a fairytale wedding to new heights: Disney. And to prove our point, here are 40 photographs that show how saying “I do” at one of its locations can be practically perfect in every way.

40. Gorgeous gardens

While some theme parks can look like concrete jungles, Disney’s Epcot site in Florida celebrates human culture – including, it appears, horticulture. This couple chose the venue’s colorful gardens as the setting for their wedding shoot. And hopefully, their marriage will be just as bright.

ADVERTISEMENT

39. Destination weddings with a difference

Another benefit of Epcot is the variety of backdrops available for your big day. The park’s World Showcase area boasts 11 themed pavilions, each representing a different country. As a result, you can tie the knot in Europe, Asia, Africa or South America without decamping to the other side of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT