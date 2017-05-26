When This Computer Engineer Bride Realized She Had No Girlfriends, She Asked Her Bros Along Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

It was time for this bride to get ready for her big day. And her unconventional group of best friends were there to help her every step of the way. But when the photographer started snapping away, he couldn’t keep a straight face…

Rebeca Abrantes is a 24-year-old from Brazil. At college she enroled in a computer engineering course and soon found that most of her fellow students were male. In fact, in her class of 60, Rebeca was one of only four women.

Aside from her studies, Abrantes had a boyfriend who had recently proposed to her. And so, like any excited bride-to-be, she got started planning their special day. But as the wedding approached, there was something Abrantes simply couldn’t get off her mind.

