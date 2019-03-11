This Man With Dementia Could Have One Wish, So He Chose To Relive The Greatest Day From His Teens

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank and Sue Borg have been in love since their teens. And even Frank’s increasing problems with dementia have not changed that. So when he was asked what his dream day would look like, he straight away knew that he would like to repeat the best day of his life.

When Frank and Sue said their wedding vows way back in the 1960s, they could not have known what life would bring. But more than 50 years later, one thing had stayed sure for the couple. They had lived their lives together, and their love was still strong at the turn of 2019.

Sue shared her feelings about their wedding. She told local news station WEAU, “We were younger. It was a very small wedding at our church in Rochester, Minnesota.” And as we will see, it was an occasion that stayed fresh in the mind of Frank too, despite problems that had afflicted him as he had gotten older.

