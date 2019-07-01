A Mom Saved Her Vintage Wedding Gown For Decades – Then Her Daughter Completely Transformed It

ADVERTISEMENT

After Shannon McNamara’s wedding, she sealed up her matrimony gown and didn’t open it until three decades later. However, when she did, she got the shock of her life. There was certainly a wedding dress inside the box, but it was a totally different design. Despite a sinking heart, McNamara stayed hopeful that her dress was out there.

The worried mother had intended to present the dress to her daughter Caroline, for her own impending wedding. As a result, she hit social media, no doubt expecting to come up empty-handed. But another party soon offered a lead that shed some light on where the dress could be. Needless to say, McNamara pursued it.

McNamara dared to hope and her optimism paid off. She found her beloved dress just in time for her daughter’s wedding! On the other hand, the garment still bore the vintage 30-year-old style that probably first attracted the original bride. Times and fashions have changed since then, though, so what was Caroline to do?

