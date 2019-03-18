9 Years After A Couple Got Married, They Finally Unwrapped The Gift They’d Been Forbidden To Open

ADVERTISEMENT

At most weddings, the bride and groom are inundated with presents from the guests at the ceremony. Brandon and Kathy Gunn could certainly relate to that, as they received a number of gifts on their big day. However, close to a decade later, the pair still had one unwrapped present in their wardrobe.

Residents of Northville, Michigan, Brandon and Kathy got married back in September 2007, with hundreds of guests attending the ceremony in Jackson, Michigan. As a result, the couple were given plenty of gifts to commemorate their big day. In among all those presents, though, one stood out from the rest.

Indeed, Kathy’s Aunt Alison handed over a box with some very specific instructions attached to it. “Do not open until your first disagreement,” read the note from the bride’s relative. With that in mind, the couple respected her request and left the gift unopened. So as time went on, the contents remained a mystery.

