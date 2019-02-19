These Newlyweds Were About To Dance When Some Wedding Crashers Suddenly Arrived On The Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

A newly married couple's first dance is a tradition that goes back centuries. Reception guests watch as the newlyweds connect in a deeper way that goes beyond the legal formalities of marriage. It's usually one of the emotional highlights of any wedding day, but for one couple, uninvited guests made the moment even more special.

Sara and Brandon McInnis from Watertown, Wisconsin, had a wonderful day planned for their nuptials. It would be a day to remember for the rest of their lives, but friends of the family went above and beyond to make it truly unforgettable. When June 24, 2017 came around, the couple had no inkling that they would be welcoming a few extra guests.

Their special day was held at Sugar Island Barn, Watertown. The venue measures 4,000 square feet and sits on a plot covering six acres. On the day of the wedding the barn itself was transformed into something out of a woodland fairytale for the couple – it couldn’t have been more romantic.

