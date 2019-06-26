These Texas Newlyweds Were Killed Just Hours After Their Fairytale Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout a person’s life, they will experience a number of special days. For some people, one of the happiest moments will be their wedding day, as they tie the knot with their respective partner. And back in 2018, Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman could certainly attest to that.

Senior students at Sam Houston State University, Byler and Ackerman both shared a real interest in agriculture during their time at the college. Indeed, the former studied engineering in that particular subject, while the latter focused more on communications. In the winter of 2017, though, their lives changed forever.

At that point, Ackerman went on Facebook to confirm that she and Byler were getting married, much to the delight of her friends. The wedding was set for around 11 months later in Uvalde, Texas, at a ranch owned by the groom’s relatives. When the time eventually came, the couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony.

