This Bride Married Her Longterm Boyfriend – But Then They Became A Threesome With Her Bridesmaid

It’s a sunny fall day in October 2018, and Ohio couple Karalyn and Justin Henry are about to tie the knot. And as you would expect, the bride and groom – who have been together since high school – are excited to finally say “I do” in front of friends and family. But as the guests witness the pair exchange their vows, the happy couple are elated for yet another reason.

You see, one of those watching is Lana Douglas, who has come all the way from Northern Ireland to be a bridesmaid. And although she and the bride have shared a lot online, this is the first time they have met face to face. It turns out to be quite some coming together, too.

That’s because Lana has been special to Karalyn for some time. Yes, the two young women have developed a deep relationship through both adversity and success – and that bond has flourished into love. But during Lana and Karalyn’s time together in Ohio, something interesting happens between them and Karalyn’s new husband.

