She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears

By Francesca Lynagh
July 4, 2017
Image: Facebook/Cassandra Lynn / via How He Asked
It was May 27, 2016, and the young bachelor had just popped the big question to his sweetheart in the fairy-tale forest setting of rural Indiana – but he wasn’t quite done yet. Indeed, there was something he needed to say to her little girl, too. What’s more, his next sentence made mom burst into tears.

Image: Courtney Recker
Grant Tribbett, 29, and Cassandra Reschar, 26, of Indiana are a young couple with an amazing story. It all began the way a lot of relationships do these days – online. Reschar came across Tribbett’s profile on Facebook in late 2015 and liked what she saw. Noticing that they had a few mutual friends on the online network, Reschar subsequently made a friend request.

Image: Facebook/Cassandra Lynn
Reschar was a single mom to five-year-old Adrianna and had been struggling to find the time in her busy life to date. She and Tribbett lived four-and-a-half hours away from each other, but that wasn’t an issue on Facebook’s messaging service.

