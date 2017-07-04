It was May 27, 2016, and the young bachelor had just popped the big question to his sweetheart in the fairy-tale forest setting of rural Indiana – but he wasn’t quite done yet. Indeed, there was something he needed to say to her little girl, too. What’s more, his next sentence made mom burst into tears.
Grant Tribbett, 29, and Cassandra Reschar, 26, of Indiana are a young couple with an amazing story. It all began the way a lot of relationships do these days – online. Reschar came across Tribbett’s profile on Facebook in late 2015 and liked what she saw. Noticing that they had a few mutual friends on the online network, Reschar subsequently made a friend request.
Reschar was a single mom to five-year-old Adrianna and had been struggling to find the time in her busy life to date. She and Tribbett lived four-and-a-half hours away from each other, but that wasn’t an issue on Facebook’s messaging service.
-
When This Adopted Son Went In Search Of His Birth Mother, He Found Her In The Most Unexpected Place
-
This Unusual Animal Was Disowned By His Mother – But Then He Made The Most Unlikely Best Friend
-
She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears
-
After This 6-Year-Old Died In A DUI Crash, Her Dad Visited The Grave To Reveal The Driver’s Identity
-
When A Passerby Found This Pack Abandoned In A Parking Lot, They Made A Horrific Discovery
-
This Traumatized Soldier Was About To Take His Own Life. Then He Saw Something Move In The Bushes
-
This Rooster Refused To Sleep In The Hen House. Then His Owners Discovered The Distressing Reason
-
After 8 Years Of Trying To Get Pregnant, This Woman Saw An Ultrasound That Left Her In Shock
-
During WWII 1,000 Japanese Troops Retreated Into A Swamp – And Were Slaughtered By A Hidden Danger
-
Dad Took A Video Of Their Beautiful Baby In Mom’s Arms. Then They Saw Her Change In An Alarming Way
-
20 Awful Movies That Didn’t Deserve To Do So Well At The Box Office
-
This Babysitter Was Seen Getting In The Bath With A 3-Year-Old, But Why She Did It Will Make You Cry