She Was Baffled When He Turned Away After Proposing. And What He Said Next Left Her In Tears

It was May 27, 2016, and the young bachelor had just popped the big question to his sweetheart in the fairy-tale forest setting of rural Indiana – but he wasn’t quite done yet. Indeed, there was something he needed to say to her little girl, too. What’s more, his next sentence made mom burst into tears.

Grant Tribbett, 29, and Cassandra Reschar, 26, of Indiana are a young couple with an amazing story. It all began the way a lot of relationships do these days – online. Reschar came across Tribbett’s profile on Facebook in late 2015 and liked what she saw. Noticing that they had a few mutual friends on the online network, Reschar subsequently made a friend request.

Reschar was a single mom to five-year-old Adrianna and had been struggling to find the time in her busy life to date. She and Tribbett lived four-and-a-half hours away from each other, but that wasn’t an issue on Facebook’s messaging service.

