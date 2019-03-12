These Wedding Dresses Were Made From Parachutes – And The Stories Behind Their Creation Are Amazing

ADVERTISEMENT

When Edwin Morgan returned from World War Two set on marrying girl-next-door Betty, she thought it would be too costly to turn up in a new white dress. However, it transpired that one of Edwin’s souvenirs from the conflict was just perfect to fashion a beautiful outfit from. So she became one of the women who put a wartime parachute to a new, much more attractive use.

World War Two brought shortages of silk and nylon to most countries, as production was geared towards military needs and, in the case of silk, the raw materials were found in areas under the control of Japan. This made the traditional wedding gown difficult to produce, with fabrics for dresses costing a pretty penny. But some brides-to-be cleverly turned those military supplies into sources for their wedding garments.

As the war drew to a close, the disruption that it had caused continued. Shortages remained in effect for some time, in fact, and most people had to watch their cash because prices had gone up. This was particularly noticeable with regards to fabric, which cost so much that many couldn’t buy it, leaving them with the thorny problem of how they could scratch together a dress for the big day.

