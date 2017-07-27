When A Bride Couldn’t Find Her Groom For The First Dance, She Entered The Room And Her Jaw Dropped

ADVERTISEMENT

It was time for their grand entrance at the wedding. This bride’s new husband, however, was nowhere to be found. So she stepped into the room alone, and that’s when she saw his surprise.

Kiersten Downs hails from Tampa, Florida. In February 2017 she got married to her beau, Thomas Martineau. But it certainly was no ordinary wedding. In fact, the wedding video has since gone viral.

For Downs and her husband-to-be, Martineau, this wasn’t their first attempt at organizing a wedding. In fact, they had tried to get married twice before but had been forced to cancel their plans both times.

